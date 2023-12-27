Home Cities Delhi

Low visibility hits many parts of Delhi amid dense fog, trains delayed

Trains are running late and there could be flight delays and cancellations, according to an official.

Published: 27th December 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

A blanket of fog covers the national capital as temperature dips further, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Visibility was severely impacted in several areas of Delhi on Wednesday morning as dense fog engulfed the city in the early hours and the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.

An orange alert was issued by the Met department across the city at 8 am as visibility in many parts remained around 50 metres.

Trains are running late and there could be flight delays and cancellations, according to an official.

According to IMD colour codes, a 'yellow' alert calls for authorities to be aware, an ''orange' alert calls for them to remain prepared, and a 'red' alert calls for most vigil and action.

As per the satellite images taken at 5.15 am, dense to very dense fog conditions prevailed across the national capital.

The visibility in Delhi's main weather station Safdarjung was recorded at 50 metres while in Palam it stood at 125 metres at 5.30 am.

READ MORE | Thick fog envelopes Delhi-NCR, flights delayed; IMD predicts rain this week

About 25 trains scheduled for arrival at Delhi railway stations are running late due to fog. However, the situation may improve after 11 am according to an official of private weather forecasting agency Skymet.

"Very dense fog engulfed Delhi NCR. Visibility is almost nil at many places. At 07:30 hours Palam has reported 50 metres of visibility. Take care and drive carefully. Improvement expected after 11 am," Skymet official Mahesh Palawat said in a post on X.

"Flight delay and flight cancellation are possible. Dense fog to impact rail, road, air traffic today across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP & north Rajasthan," he said in another post.

Delhi Airport sees 2 flight diversions due to bad weather:

Two flights of SpiceJet were diverted at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning due to bad weather, according to an official.

The official said the flights were diverted to Jaipur between 0900 and 0915 hours.

Several areas in the national capital were engulfed in dense fog on Wednesday morning leading to low visibility and the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE | Delhi's air quality remains in 'severe' category, AQI stands at 447

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dense fog delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp