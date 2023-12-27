Low visibility hits many parts of Delhi amid dense fog, trains delayed

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Visibility was severely impacted in several areas of Delhi on Wednesday morning as dense fog engulfed the city in the early hours and the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.

An orange alert was issued by the Met department across the city at 8 am as visibility in many parts remained around 50 metres.

Trains are running late and there could be flight delays and cancellations, according to an official.

According to IMD colour codes, a 'yellow' alert calls for authorities to be aware, an ''orange' alert calls for them to remain prepared, and a 'red' alert calls for most vigil and action.

Dense fog blankets the national capital, significantly reducing the visibility in New Delhi.



Express video | @ParveenPhoto. pic.twitter.com/1GjIkao72a — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 27, 2023

As per the satellite images taken at 5.15 am, dense to very dense fog conditions prevailed across the national capital.

The visibility in Delhi's main weather station Safdarjung was recorded at 50 metres while in Palam it stood at 125 metres at 5.30 am.

About 25 trains scheduled for arrival at Delhi railway stations are running late due to fog. However, the situation may improve after 11 am according to an official of private weather forecasting agency Skymet.

"Very dense fog engulfed Delhi NCR. Visibility is almost nil at many places. At 07:30 hours Palam has reported 50 metres of visibility. Take care and drive carefully. Improvement expected after 11 am," Skymet official Mahesh Palawat said in a post on X.

#Fog belt is clearly visible across northern plains. Will lift up after 11:30 am. Visibility to improve gradually. #Palam is still reporting zero visibility. But the runway visibility improving. Flight may resume in some time. #Delhifog #TrainTiming @SkymetWeather @JATINSKYMET pic.twitter.com/1a87mv0qmB — Mahesh Palawat (@Mpalawat) December 27, 2023

"Flight delay and flight cancellation are possible. Dense fog to impact rail, road, air traffic today across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP & north Rajasthan," he said in another post.

Delhi Airport sees 2 flight diversions due to bad weather:

Two flights of SpiceJet were diverted at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning due to bad weather, according to an official.

The official said the flights were diverted to Jaipur between 0900 and 0915 hours.

Several areas in the national capital were engulfed in dense fog on Wednesday morning leading to low visibility and the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius.

