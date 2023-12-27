Minor girls staying in a night shelter in Delhi allege thrashing by police personnel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two minors aged 13 and 15 years and their mother were allegedly picked up from a shelter home near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in the national capital, taken to Parliament Street police station and thrashed.

One of the victim girls, in her complaint, alleged that she was subjected to physical assault by the police personnel both at the shelter home and at the police station. The complainants stated that they were thrashed with sticks, slapped on the cheeks, and even had their hair pulled. The minors asserted that their sister could identify all the police personnel involved in the alleged act of brutality.

“On December 24, we and our mother were picked up in an inhumane way and taken to Sansad Marg police station. In a room at the police station we were subjected to torture and using sticks were beaten on legs,” the complaint written in Hindi read.

She further claimed that they were slapped multiple times by the police officers present there. “My sister can identify all the police personnel involved in the incident,” read the complaint.

One Pooja Sharma, in a separate complaint, accused a female police officer of taking her to a room in the police station and subjecting her to physical assault.

Pooja, in her complaint, recounted, “When I asked her about the matter or any complaint, the woman police personnel got agitated and smashed my face on the table. I sustained injuries on my nose and head, with blood oozing out. A medico-legal case was also made at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

There was no immediate response from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) on the allegations. Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued a notice to the SHO, Sansad Marg police station, asking him to submit a detailed action taken report on the matter.

