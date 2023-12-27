Review plea in top court seeks ban on screening children for nursery admission

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An NGO, Social Jurist, has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court seeking review of its earlier order refusing to direct the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor to either give assent to or return a 2015 bill proposing a ban on screening children for nursery admission.

The apex court had in its earlier order on October 13 dismissed the NGO’s plea, after noting that it cannot pass a direction to the L-G to enact a law. Challenging the order, the NGO again moved to the apex court and filed a review petition urging it to pass appropriate directions in the matter.

“The SC has erred in passing the October 13 order. It has errors in it,” said the NGO in its review petition. A review petition is filed by a losing party seeking the court to review its earlier order and or direction and judgment, citing that there is an apparent error while the court passed its previous order.

The Petitioner NGO has said that the child-friendly bill banning the screening procedure in nursery admission has been stuck between the Central and Delhi governments for many years. It also alleged that the bill was pending without any justification and against public interest.

The petitioner in its review plea claimed that the Delhi School Education (Amendment) Bill, 2015, prescribes for prohibition of screening procedures for admission of children at a pre-primary level in schools in the national Capital. According to a senior Registry official of the Supreme Court, the plea would be taken up for hearing after January first week of the next year after the winter vacation.

