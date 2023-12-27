'Rid Chandni Chowk of hawkers': Delhi HC to police, MCD 

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing serious concern over the rampant illegal encroachments by the hawkers and vendors in the Chandni Chowk area, the Delhi High Court has recently directed the city police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and authorities concerned to take strict vigil and action on a day-to-day basis for clearing the area.

A division bench of Justices Tushar Rao Gedela and Ravinder Dudeja passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal (CCSVM) stating that despite clear orders and rules, illegal encroachment is still in Chandni Chowk area already declared as a no hawking and vending zone.

“We dispose of this writ petition with a direction that the respondents shall strictly adhere to the actions to be undertaken as decided by the STF in its minutes dated 07.12.2023 and non-compliance thereof shall be viewed seriously by this court,” it said.

The bench ordered that in case the encroachments are not removed or re-occur again, the Assistant Commissioner of the MCD of the concerned zone and SHO of Lahori Gate and Kotwali police stations will be held responsible.

The court also said that the MCD will be responsible for ensuring that the directions formulated by the Special Task Force (STF) are scrupulously followed and implemented by the local authorities.

The bench also pulled up the Delhi Police for its alleged failure to install 330 CCTV cameras in the area and said that the judicial directions on the issue were falling on deaf ears. The petitioner was being represented by lawyers Sanjiv Ralli and Mohit Mudgal and others, whereas the respondent case was argued by Akash Dahiya and Anuj Aggarwal.

