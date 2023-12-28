1st case of new Covid variant reported in city

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi has reported the first case of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1, Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said here on Wednesday.

The Omicron sub-variant has been driving a surge majorly in Southern and western parts of the country. Of the three samples sent for genome sequencing, one is JN.1 and two are Omicron, the minister added.

The tally of JN.1 cases has risen to 109 from Tuesday’s 69 infections, as per Union Health Ministry sources, Of the 109 JN.1 infections, 36 were reported from Gujarat, 34 from Karnataka, 14 from Goa, 9 from Maharashtra, six from Kerala, four from Rajasthan, four from Tami l Nadu and two from Telangana.

In response to an increase in COVID-19 cases, AIIMS-Delhi has announced plans to establish a dedicated screening OPD within its emergency department.

This facility will focus on identifying patients displaying symptoms similar to COVID-19 and appropriately triaging them based on their medical needs.

Additionally, the hospital is earmarking 12 beds in a specific ward for the treatment of patients who are severely affected by the virus. This decision was made in a meeting led by AIIMS director M Srinivas, where contingency measures for handling seriously ill Covid patients were discussed. The details of these plans were outlined in an office memorandum released on Wednesday.

