‘ED exempted from RTI ambit, but will have to give info on sexual harassment’: Delhi HC

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has held that the Enforcement Directorate is exempted from the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act but it can be directed to provide information on sexual harassment allegations.

While partially setting aside the Central Information Commission (CIC) order, Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the investigation agency to disclose the information sought by the RTI applicant within eight weeks.

The court passed the order after hearing two appeals filed by the ED challenging as many orders of CIC directing disclosure of certain information to RTI applicants. “The ED is exempted under Section 24 of the RTI Act, 2005 from disclosing the said information (on recruitment rules). Accordingly, the CIC order of November, 27, 2019 passed by the CIC is set aside,” Justice Singh said.

While hearing another appeal filed by ED, the court, however, asked the agency to provide information concerning the allegations of sexual harassment by the RTI applicant. “In this case, the non-disclosure of information of allegations of sexual harassment, would fall clearly within the conspectus of human rights violations, as exempted by the proviso to Section 24 of the RTI Act, 2005,” the HC said in a recent order.

The two applicants sought administrative information about recruitment rules, and the other — a legal adviser to ED — wanted information related to a sexual harassment complaint made by her.

Organisations like the IB, ED and DRDO are exempted as per Section 24 of the RTI Act, but the proviso has been interpreted to hold that the information related to exempted organisations can be disclosed in cases of corruption and human rights violation, the HC stated.

