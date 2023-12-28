Ex-JNU staffer held for duping faculty of Rs 11 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 63-year-old former JNU employee was arrested for allegedly duping professors of the varsity and IIT Delhi of more than Rs 11 crore on the pretext of providing affordable housing projects under the guise of DDA’s land-pooling policy, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as P D Gaikwad, a resident of Gurugram, they said.

It was alleged that in 2015, Gaikwad, who was working as a scientific officer at the university’s School of Environmental Sciences, formed the Noble Socio-Scientific Welfare Organisation (NSSWO) claiming to provide affordable housing, police said.

He allegedly lured them to become members of the organization. In his capacity as the president of the organisation, Gaikwad provided them with details of a proposed housing project under DDA’s purported land-pooling policy, a police officer said.

The complainants became members of the NSSWO and booked units in the proposed project. They paid membership fees, police added. On November 1, 2015, the accused took them to show a piece of land in the L-Zone, Najafgarh.

However, he did not show any document supporting the purchase of the land. Over the years, they came to realise that he was cheating them, the officer said. Since 2019, the complainants have been writing to Gaikwad to return their money.

