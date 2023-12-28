Government building 188 new courtrooms to address shortfall, says Atishi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi law and PWD minister Atishi on Wednesday said that the government is working on an ambitious plan to construct 188 new courtrooms in the national capital.

Recognising the urgent need to address the city’s courtroom shortfall, she directed officials to prepare detailed plans, emphasizing the importance of timeline-driven construction to meet the pressing demand for judicial infrastructure.

The officials were directed by the minister to prepare a step-wise timeline and checklist for the preparation of these new courtrooms, with the intent of expanding the judiciary’s capacity on a war footing. Atishi asked the PWD and law departments to work on a war footing, ensuring the timely establishment of courtrooms across the city.

“Every Indian is entitled to essential judicial infrastructure, for their right to speedy and accessible justice to be preserved. The mission to build 188 new courtrooms in Delhi will be key to achieving this goal,” she said.

She further said, “Currently, judges and courts across the country are overburdened with pending litigation, causing undue delays in the resolution of cases.

The commitment to build 188 new courtrooms in the city aligns with the broader vision of strengthening a judicial system that can serve the citizens ef ficiently and responsibly.” She added that the objective is to guarantee the comfort and convenience of all stakeholders in the legal process.

“This approach reflects the government’s holistic vision for a judicial infrastructure that not only meets public demand but also prioritizes the well-being of judges, lawyers and citizens who come to the court in pursuit of justice,” the minister said.

