NDMC to revamp sewerage system, geo-tag properties in its jurisdiction

Published: 28th December 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

view of headquarters of the New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC Palika Kendra which was sealed for sanitization after five employees tested positive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Thursday.

New Delhi Municipal Council (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in its budget 2024-25 announced geo-tagging of all properties, hosting a tulip festival and rehabilitation of the sewerage system in areas under its jurisdiction.

The NDMC budget 2024-25 showed a total expenditure of Rs 4,829.36 crore against Rs 4,568.21 crore provided in Revised Estimate (RE) 2023-24 and an actual of Rs  3,999.31 crore in 2022-23.

The budget also shows receipts of Rs  5,069.63 crore which is higher than the revised estimate of Rs  4,888.93 crore, resulting in the surplus budget.

The total actual receipts in 2022-23 were Rs  4,302.79 crore. Presenting the NDMC budget at the council meeting, chairman Amit Yadav said the budget estimate (BE) 2024-25 for the revenue receipts is Rs  4,444.36 crore against Rs  4,293.51. crore provided in RE 2023-24 and the actual of Rs  3,894.67 crore in 2022-23.

The BE for capital receipts are Rs  625.27 crore against Rs  595.42 crore provided in RE 2023-24 and the actual Rs  408.12 crore in the year 2022-23.

The capital expenditure is projected at Rs  434.07 crore in BE this year against Rs 309.67 crore in revised estimate in 2023-24 and actual of Rs  143.04 crore in 2022-23,” he said.

The BE for revenue expenditure is Rs  4,395.30 crore against Rs  4,258.55 crore provided in RE 2023-24 and an actual of Rs  3,856.27 crore in 2022-23.

NDMC is expecting to collect property tax of Rs  1,150 crore in Revised Estimates 2023-24 and Rs  1,150 crore in 2024-25. The actual receipts in 2022-23 for license fees from municipal properties stood at Rs  628.69 crore.

The projections for RE 2023-24 are at Rs  825.11 crore and BE 2024-25 are at Rs  825.11 crore. Noting that the city infrastructure needs to be upgraded with the passage of time, Yadav said the NDMC has asked the Ministry of housing and Urban Affairs to sanction projects worth Rs  556 crore under the Urban Development Fund scheme for rehabilitation of the NDMC sewerage system.

