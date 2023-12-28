Home Cities Delhi

Need awareness drive to encourage people for organ donation, says Prez Droupadi Murmu

Addressing the ninth convocation of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) here, the President suggested that more attention should be paid to preventive healthcare.

Published: 28th December 2023

President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Asserting that many patients are deprived of liver, kidney or other transplants due to the non-availability of organs, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said there was a need to organise more and more awareness campaigns to encourage people about organ donation.

“It can be said that the liver is the security guard of our body. Health problems related to the liver are serious in our country and the huge number of diseases caused by them is a cause for worry,” Murmu said.

She said the ILBS is expected to make a significant contribution to the prevention of liver diseases. The President said that due to the non-availability of a sufficient number of organs, many patients are deprived of liver, kidney or any other transplant.

“Unfortunately, unethical practices related to organ donation also come to light from time to time. It is the responsibility of an aware society to solve these problems. In our country, there is a need to organise more and more awareness campaigns on a larger scale to encourage people about organ donation,” Murmu said.

The President advised doctors to take care of themselves. She said amidst challenges like long duty hours, continuous emergency cases and night duties, they have to continuously serve patients with complete awareness and enthusiasm.

“Therefore, it is important that despite all the challenges, they all remain physically, mentally and spiritually healthy and alert,” Murmu said.

