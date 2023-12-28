Home Cities Delhi

Signature View residents defy eviction notice

The apartment complex in Mukherjee Nagar has some construction issues and is up for demolition by the DDA.

Published: 28th December 2023 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Built in 2009, flats in Signature View Apartments were allotted to residents in 2011-2012

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Days after residents of the Signature View Apartment received a notice for eviction from the MCD, the building’s RWA urged the civic body to serve the “notice” to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) which has been in talks with the residents over an eviction deal.

“We are taken aback by the issuance of notices by MCD after an elapse of eleven months, that too when High Court has restrained DDA not to take any coercive action,” the building’s resident welfare association said in its reply.

“You have referred to the letter dated January 27, 2023, of DDA as the only document but it is beyond any comprehension how the letter of January 2023 can give you the idea of intense exercise undertaken by DDA for arriving at an outcome which requires active role and cooperation of the residents/owners,” it said.

The apartment complex in Mukherjee Nagar has some construction issues and is up for demolition by the DDA.

The DDA earlier offered to pay the resident's rent only if all 336 flats were vacated. The RWA challenged the condition citing its inability to get all 336 flat owners to hand over their keys at once, and requested the authority to bring down the 100 per cent eviction clause to 75 per cent, in the hope the rest will follow suit soon.

Signature View Apartment eviction MCD Delhi

