10k cops to monitor revellers on New Year’s eve

To prevent any such untoward incidents, the police have deployed more than 10,000 personnel on the ground to rein in hooliganism and traffic violations, a senior officer informed.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has strengthened the security arrangements across every nook and corner of the national capital in the wake of New Year celebrations. Pertinent to note that a year ago, on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, the city witnessed a most harrowing accident-turned-murder where a 20-year-old woman died a horrific death after being dragged for 90 minutes underneath a car driven by a drunk men.

To prevent any such untoward incidents, the police have deployed more than 10,000 personnel on the ground to rein in hooliganism and traffic violations, a senior officer informed. DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said police will not allow motorcycle rider engaging in stunts or triple riding at any cost.

“Our teams will impound the motorcycle immediately if anyone is found guilty and strict action will be ensured,” the DCP warned. Another officer, speaking with this newspaper, said they have already identified more than 500 vulnerable points where special teams will be deployed to prosecute the offenders. As per information, cops will be stationed at 287 major intersections and 233 points where violations may be committed.

The Delhi Traffic Police said they have made elaborate traffic arrangements across the city for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic on the eve of New Year. The department also issued an advisory stating that traffic restrictions will be implemented from 8:00 PM onwards on December 31, in areas across the city until the conclusion of festivities.

Among notable restrictions, vehicular access to Connaught Place will be limited beyond certain key points, including Mandi House, Bengali Market, and Gole Market area. Only vehicles carrying valid passes will be allowed into the inner, middle, or outer circle of Connaught Place. To address parking challenges at Connaught Place, the advisory provided a list of designated parking areas, urging motorists to utilise them spaces and avoid improper parking to prevent towing and prosecution.

