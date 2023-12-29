3 accused involved in cow slaughter cases arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three persons allegedly involved in multiple cases of cow slaughter have been arrested, a senior police officer said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Wajhat (32), Jahane Alam (30) and Sajid (28)—all natives of Uttar Pradesh’s Hasanpur— have been named in 15 cases of cow slaughter registered in Uttar Pradesh. The police have also seized 17 syringes and 34 needles allegedly from their possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said a call was received on December 24 at Karawal Nagar police station that some cow heads and other body parts had been found near the Janki Panchal Vihar area after which the police reached the spot seized the body parts.

An FIR was registered under relevant IPC sections and an investigation was initiated. The officer said CCTV camera footage was analysed and several teams were formed to nab the accused. “A Honda City car bearing a Delhi registration was found involved in the case. The car’s route was tracked and it was found that three people had disembarked near the Seemapuri depot,” Tirkey said.

Police teams identified the trio and apprehended them from their rented accommodation in the Mustafabad area. The accused confessed to their crime during the interrogation, the DCP said. The accused disclosed that they used Xylaxin injections— allegedly procured from a chemist in Jafrabad— to make the cows unconscious, the senior police officer said.

The cows were strays and lifted from areas in Delhi-NCR and the car was purchased allegedly to sell meat to customers, the DCP added According to the police, Sajid was the mastermind of the gang and had came out of the Moradabad jail in July. He was shot in the leg by the Uttar Pradesh Police during an encounter in some other case, police added.

