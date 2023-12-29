3 Air India staffers nabbed at IGIA for human trafficking, FIR lodged

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three Air India staff members were nabbed by CISF personnel for allegedly attempting to help a passenger fly to a European country on forged documents. Diljot Singh, was being assisted by Rohan Verma, Mohammad Jahangir, and Yash, police said.

A complaint was lodged by a CISF official based on which the police registered an FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code at the IGI police station. According to the FIR, accessed by this newspaper, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff at the airport noticed suspicious activities of a passenger who was sitting in check-in area near departure gate no. 5.

“The passenger was later identified as Diljot Singh, (Indian) who was supposed to travel from Delhi to Birmingham by an Air India flight,” the FIR read. However, as the staff grew suspicious about his activities, he was taken for random checking.

On scanning the CCTV footage, it was learnt that his check-in formalities was done at crew counter F-11 by Verma on the basis of fake documents. Singh was found travelling on Seamen letter (authorized to work in merchant ship), but Verma completed his check-in formalities manually. His interrogation led to the other two accused and all the three along with Singh were arrested, the police said.

Failure to board flight

The passenger’s failure to board his flight raised suspicion among CISF personnel. On questioning, one of the accused, Rohan Verma, said that he, with the help of co-accused Md Jahangir, checked-in the said passenger and two others on forged documents after taking Rs 80,000. Questioning of Jahangir led to one more staffer, Yash. The three admitted their role in the case

