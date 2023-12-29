Home Cities Delhi

Amid Covid scare, health minister reviews preps

Separate help desks have been set up for Covid patients, along with a dedicated testing centre in the hospital. Immediate treatment will be given upon confirmation of Covid.

Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government said it is keeping a close eye on the new variant of coronavirus, JN.1, and taking all requisite steps. Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital to assess preparedness.

The hospital has reserved 20 beds for Covid patients but there hasn’t been any confirmed cases in the hospital yet. Separate help desks have been set up for Covid patients, along with a dedicated testing centre in the hospital. Immediate treatment will be given upon confirmation of Covid.

Directives have also been issued to maintain readiness in all government hospitals across the national capital. While discussing the preparations in the hospital to tackle Covid, Bharadwaj informed that a separate ward has been set up for Covid patients, with approximately 20 beds arranged and all necessary facilities to address issues related to the Covid-19 within that ward.

Arrangements in the ward was assessed by him. Bhardwaj said, “Currently, the ward is empty as there hasn’t been any confirmed case of a Covid. However, continuous screening of patients with Covidrelated symptoms is ongoing.

As soon as any COVID case is confirmed, they will be immediately admitted and treatment will commence. Further preparations will be made based on how the situation evolves.” The minister said that a separate help desk has been arranged in the hospital for patients to ensure that patients do not face any inconvenience and simultaneously, other patients coming to the hospital are not exposed to any risks.

“A separate testing centre has been established for Covid patients so they don’t have to wait for long periods and confirmation of the illness can be obtained quickly. This allows immediate initiation of treatment if a patient is confirmed Covid-positive,” the minister added.

Saurabh Bharadwaj JN.1 Covid Health minister

