Debt-ridden jeweller tries to extort money in gangster’s name arrested

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an unusual case of extortion, a debt-ridden jeweller of South Delhi made a call to a fellow jeweller of the same area, taking the name of city’s gangster Neeraj Bawania. The accused identified as Vipin Gupta even used a voice changer device while trying to extort Rs 2 crore and two kg gold. He even gave a death threat to the victim if his demands were unmet.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said the complainant told the police that he runs a jewellery shop in Sangam Vihar and had been receiving extortion calls from two different mobile phone numbers since December 14.

The caller introduced himself as a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang and demanded Rs 2 crore and 2 kg gold. He also threatened him of dire consequences if the demand was not met before the New Year’s Day. The police lodged an FIR and began investigating the matter.

“Technical surveillance of mobile towers was done, and a list of those released from jail on bail or parole was thoroughly scanned. Police also probed the matter from personal enmity angle,” the DCP said. During analysis of call details record (CDR), police got clue and raids were conducted at several places which led to Gupta’s arrest.

A car, keypad mobile phone, three SIM cards, and one voice changer with charger and connecting cables were recovered from the accused. Gupta told police that he runs a jewellery shop in Kblock of Sangam Vihar and was in huge debt. In order to repay his debt, he, along with his friend, planned to extort money by using a gangster’s name.

