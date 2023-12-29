Home Cities Delhi

Road rage: Cab driver stabbed to death in Delhi

All the three accused have been identified.

Published: 29th December 2023

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A cab driver was stabbed to death allegedly by three people, including a minor after he did not give them a way to pass in a traffic jam in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said on Friday.

All the three accused have been identified and the minor has been apprehended, they said.

"Manoj Kumar (34) worked as a cab driver for a Gurugram-based BPO. On Thursday evening, he picked up five BPO employees from the Malviya Nagar area and then one from Mehrauli. Later, the cab got stuck in a traffic jam in Mehrauli," a senior police officer said.

"Around 8:40 pm, three boys on a scooter came from behind and started honking at Kumar, asking for space to move ahead. The cab driver was unable to make way for them as there was no room. Soon, a verbal spat ensued between the two sides. One of the scooter riders stabbed Kumar in the chest with a knife before fleeing from the spot with his accomplices," the police officer.

Kumar was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

A case of murder has been registered in the matter, they said.

"The minor has been apprehended. The remaining accused have been identified and will be arrested soon," said the officer. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

