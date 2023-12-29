Home Cities Delhi

Ruckus in House meet over ‘fake’ drugs

4 suspended as protesting MCD councillors demand health minister’s arrest over the issue

Published: 29th December 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

BJP councillors protest inside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House against the alleged fake medicine row during a session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. (PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The MCD House meeting on Thursday witnessed chaotic scenes as opposition councillors stormed into the well of the House, raising slogans against the AAP-led government demanding discussion on several issues. Mayor Shelly Oberoi adjourned the meeting within a few minutes of starting saying the BJP councillors deliberately disrupted the House to hamper its proceedings.

The councillors demanded the arrest of Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj over the alleged supply of “substandard” drugs in city government hospitals. The mayor suspended the Leader of Opposition, Raja Iqbal Singh, for 15 days from the House along with three other BJP councillors Ravi Negi, Yogesh Verma and Gajendra Singh for repeatedly trying to halt the House proceedings.

“Due to repeated attempts of causing disruption in the House and halting its proceedings, the four members of the House have been suspended for 15 days,” Oberoi said. She added that the suspended counci llors will not be allowed to attend the next House meeting if it’s held before their suspension is over. Responding to the suspension and a bar on his entry in the next House meeting, Raja Iqbal Singh said that the AAP-led government doesn’t want to answer issues concerning public welfare and that he will participate in the next meeting despite the suspension.

“We have been suspended today. The mayor does not want us to raise the voice of the public. For the first time in the history of MCD, this happened. We were not informed about the agenda before the House. The questions we gave were rejected.

The mayor even refused to read the condolence motion to me before the House began,” he said. The House was adjourned amid heavy sloganeering by the BJP and Congress councillors who protested by holding placards with slogans “Saurabh Bharadwaj ko jail bhejo” (send Bharadwaj to jail), “House tax mafi yojna laao” ( bring house tax waiver policy) written on them.

Proposals pass amid chaos
Amid the ruckus, the mayor gave assent to 18 proposals, including an item on collection of toll tax and ECC from commercial vehicles entering Delhi. The House postponed three proposals and referred back to two items that will be reconsidered by the MCD commissioner to be tabled in next House meeting.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD House meeting councillors AAP BJP government hospitals “substandard” drugs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp