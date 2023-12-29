SFI opposes hike in CUET PG fees, demands revision

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Delhi on Thursday condemned the fee hike in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) post graduation (PG) application forms for the 2024 session.

“The justification given for the fee hike by Vineet Joshi, head of the NTA, is a flimsy logic suited for profit making corporations. The fee hike is to justify higher cost of operations,” she added. Meanwhile Mayank, SFI Secretary said,

“The BJP-led Union government and the NTA has completely failed to make CUET an inclusive examination process. Despite students raising concerns about gross negligence, the MoE is bent on going ahead with such anti-student policies,” he added.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has increased the registration fees for all categories by Rs 200 compared to last year. Candidates had to pay Rs 500 for applying for additional papers last year. However, this year they will have to pay Rs 600 for each extra paper they wish to appear for.

