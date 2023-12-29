Delhi vigilance dept writes to MHA for CBI probe

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government’s Department of Vigilance has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs recommending a CBI inquiry into the spurious drugs supplied to city hospitals. Five medicines — amlodipine (heart-related ailments), levetiracetam (epilepsy), pantoprazole (acidity), cephalexin (antibiotic) and dexamethasone (rheumatic problems) — were found spurious in lab tests.

These medicines were supplied to the Delhi government-run LNJP and Deen Dayal Upadhayay hospitals, besides the Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS). “The L-G has directed that since the matter involving Mohalla Clinics is already entrusted to the CBI, this case, which may also involve the supply of the failed ‘Not of Standard Quality’ drugs may also be entrusted to the Central agency,” read a Vigilance note to the MHA It said following a December 24 meeting involving the Controller of Drugs,

GNCTD and Drug Inspectors, samples were collected randomly from Delhi government hospitals for tests/analysis. The reports of a government analyst raised doubts on the efficacy of the medicines. The note said the “conclusive” report points to an offence punishable under the law.

It noticed various firms were involved in the distribution chain. The vigilance department said there was a need to probe the entire supply chain. “Also, there is a need to lift the corporate veil to understand the motives of supplying such drugs,” it said.

