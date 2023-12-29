Yamuna pollution: Atishi seeks report from chief secy

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing displeasure over high level of ammonia in Yamuna, causing less supply of drinking water across the capital city, Water Minister Atishi on Thursday directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to submit a comprehensive report on the delay in establishing the in-situ ammonia treatment plant at Wazirabad Pond, demanding a clear timeline by January 1, 2024.

In a note to the chief secretary, the minister further directed him to personally monitor the swift implementation of the project, ensuring tender is floated by January 15, 2024. The minister has also asked to submit a timeline as to when the in-situ ammonia treatment plant will be functional.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave directions to Delhi Jal Board to set up an ammonia treatment plant in Wazirabad in March. The work was to be finished within six months. Despite constant follow up, DJB has not even started the project.

This is essential so that people of Delhi don’t repeatedly suffer due to this recurrent problem,” Atishi wrote on X ( former Twitter). “The increased levels of Ammonia impacted the production capacity of water treatment plants at Chandrawal and Wazirabad.

Due to this, I have been informed that the production capacity of Wazirabad and Chandrawal plants dipped by upto 50% of its capacity and the average production loss was around 35- 40%. This crisis adversely impacted almost one fourth of the national capital affecting densely populated areas such as Sadar Bazar, Civil Lines, Old Delhi, Mukherjee Nagar, Saari, Patel Nagar and several others parts of the city,” she added.

