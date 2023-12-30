Cops plan to make cobbler witness in Parliament case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police personnel investigating the Parliament security breach case are planning to make the cobbler, who made the modified shoe with a cavity in the sole where the accused allegedly hid the smoke canisters, as the witness in the case.

Police have subsequently approached their Uttar Pradesh counterpart to track the cobbler. According to sources, the accused Sagar Sharma during interrogation revealed that he tried to design shoes with a cavity after he found out that they were not checked during entry into Parliament.

“When he did not succeed in his attempts, he went to a cobbler in Alambagh. He has told the interrogators that he bought two pairs of shoes for Rs 595 each from a shop near his house and approached the cobbler, who visited Alambagh on a bicycle,” an officer privy to the probe told this newspaper on condition of anonymity.

The two accused -- Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma -- had made a special cavity in their shoes to take the gas canisters inside the House. The pair of sports shoes that Sharma was wearing had a cavity created by cutting the inside sole of the left foot shoe. The thickness of the sole of the shoes was found to be increased by affixing additional rubber soles at the bottom to support the cavity.

A team of the Delhi Police Special Cell visited Lucknow earlier this month to search for the cobbler but was unable to trace him. The team also questioned several cobblers in Alambagh based on disclosures made by Sagar during his interrogation, the sources said.

Notably on December 13, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D had intruded Parliament while two others – Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi – released coloured smoke from canisters. On the day of the incident, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat were also present near Parliament and they had taken away the mobile phones of the four other accused just before executing their plan and made a hasty getaway. Both of them surrendered before the police, a day later.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police personnel investigating the Parliament security breach case are planning to make the cobbler, who made the modified shoe with a cavity in the sole where the accused allegedly hid the smoke canisters, as the witness in the case. Police have subsequently approached their Uttar Pradesh counterpart to track the cobbler. According to sources, the accused Sagar Sharma during interrogation revealed that he tried to design shoes with a cavity after he found out that they were not checked during entry into Parliament. “When he did not succeed in his attempts, he went to a cobbler in Alambagh. He has told the interrogators that he bought two pairs of shoes for Rs 595 each from a shop near his house and approached the cobbler, who visited Alambagh on a bicycle,” an officer privy to the probe told this newspaper on condition of anonymity.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The two accused -- Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma -- had made a special cavity in their shoes to take the gas canisters inside the House. The pair of sports shoes that Sharma was wearing had a cavity created by cutting the inside sole of the left foot shoe. The thickness of the sole of the shoes was found to be increased by affixing additional rubber soles at the bottom to support the cavity. A team of the Delhi Police Special Cell visited Lucknow earlier this month to search for the cobbler but was unable to trace him. The team also questioned several cobblers in Alambagh based on disclosures made by Sagar during his interrogation, the sources said. Notably on December 13, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D had intruded Parliament while two others – Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi – released coloured smoke from canisters. On the day of the incident, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat were also present near Parliament and they had taken away the mobile phones of the four other accused just before executing their plan and made a hasty getaway. Both of them surrendered before the police, a day later. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp