Education minister Atishi interacts with 30 Wharton students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Education minister Atishi on Friday interacted with 30 MBA students from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

The focus of the interaction centred on the governance model employed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital, a press release said.

The Wharton School students met the education minister under the Global Immersion Program, designed to provide them with an understanding of the economic, cultural, and geopolitical dynamics shaping the global economy.

During the interaction, Atishi shared the impact of AAP’s political motive to enhance the lives of the common man. She claimed, “Despite various struggles and hindrances in governance, the welfare of people who voted for the government has always been the priority of AAP government. Over the past 9 years, the Delhi government has ensured that children in the national capital get the best education, people get hassle-free access to high-quality healthcare, free water and power supply round the clock. These are basic rights of people to lead a dignified life.”

Lauding various government schemes in the city, Atishi said, “The Mohalla Clinics are trusted as a highly impactful healthcare system, ensuring the accessibility of quality healthcare to people for free.”

The minister further emphasized that major global transformation is possible when a greater number of educated individuals enter politics, dedicated to serving the people. This, she asserted, is the key to unlocking a new era of political leadership on a global scale and public welfare.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Education minister Atishi on Friday interacted with 30 MBA students from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. The focus of the interaction centred on the governance model employed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital, a press release said. The Wharton School students met the education minister under the Global Immersion Program, designed to provide them with an understanding of the economic, cultural, and geopolitical dynamics shaping the global economy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During the interaction, Atishi shared the impact of AAP’s political motive to enhance the lives of the common man. She claimed, “Despite various struggles and hindrances in governance, the welfare of people who voted for the government has always been the priority of AAP government. Over the past 9 years, the Delhi government has ensured that children in the national capital get the best education, people get hassle-free access to high-quality healthcare, free water and power supply round the clock. These are basic rights of people to lead a dignified life.” Lauding various government schemes in the city, Atishi said, “The Mohalla Clinics are trusted as a highly impactful healthcare system, ensuring the accessibility of quality healthcare to people for free.” The minister further emphasized that major global transformation is possible when a greater number of educated individuals enter politics, dedicated to serving the people. This, she asserted, is the key to unlocking a new era of political leadership on a global scale and public welfare. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp