Gurmeet Ram Rahim files case against YouTuber over defamotary video

During the hearing on Friday, Rahim’s lawyers told the court that Singh’s video is defamatory, disparaging and damaging his reputation.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

FILE - Self-styled godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. (Photo | EPS)

By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Incarcerated self-style godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim had filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against Youtuber, Syam Meera Singh, over an uploaded video alleging that the former had fooled his followers.

The 56-year-old Rahim had sought court direction to the Youtuber to delete the alleged video besides monetary compensation.

Rahim claimed in his petition that he had served a legal notice to Singh but the latter refused to take down the video, forcing him to knock on the doors of the HC for appropriate directions against Singh.

He claimed that Singh had allegedly uploaded the video on December 17, 2023, with the description, “Curious case of Gurmeet Ram Rahim”.

"In the video, we will uncover the manipulative tactics employed by the controversial spiritual leader that led his bhakts astray,” the video said, as stated by Rahim.

During the hearing on Friday, Rahim’s lawyers told the court that Singh’s video is defamatory, disparaging and damaging his reputation.“Shyam Meera Singh is a habitual offender and there is an FIR against him in Uttar Pradesh for insulting the state chief minister as well,” Rahim said in his petition. He also stated that Singh was “fired” from the news channel Aaj Tak for “insulting the Prime Minister”.

Rahim is currently serving a 20-year jail sentence in Rohtak’s Sunaria in a rape case, in which he was convicted by the Special CBI court in August 2017. In 2019, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Rahim was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and he received another life sentence for the 2021 murder of one of his employees.

