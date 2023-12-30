Israel embassy blast: ‘Proof of conspiracy, will file FIR’, says Delhi police

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police is mulling over registering an FIR in the Israel Embassy explosion case, three days after the incident was reported in the national capital, an official said on Friday.

The investigation into the explosion is being carried out by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. However, the police are now contemplating handing over the investigation to the National Investigative Agency (NIA).

The forensic samples, lifted from the site of the incident, are being examined by the National Security Guard (NSG). The NSG has a dedicated forensic lab solely engaged in finding the components and chemicals used in the blast.

Sources said that the elite commando force will soon hand over a sealed report to the police on the findings of the exhibits lifted by their teams.

“We are still awaiting forensic reports, only after receiving them will we proceed further,” the official said.

An explosion was reported from outside the Israel Embassy on Tuesday evening alerting multiple security agencies as the incident occurred in one of the most rigorously guarded zones in the country. A typed letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was also found at the scene.

A day after the explosion, several Delhi Police teams, including a forensic science laboratory and dog squad, were seen examining the area around the alleged explosion site. Central agencies, including the NIA, were also at the site amid heavy deployment of police personnel.

Forensic Science Laboratory sources had told this newspaper that they had recovered shrapnel (metal balls and pieces) from the blast site which indicated a low-intensity explosion by an implement like a crude bomb.

In the ongoing investigation, the cops suspect that an unidentified man, who “spoke in broken Hindi”, who boarded an auto from Jamia Nagar metro station is a ‘person of interest’ and might be actively involved in planting the explosives.

The police have tracked the auto driver, who said a man boarded his vehicle outside Jamia Nagar metro station, and for Rs 150, he dropped him off at Prithviraj Road from where he boarded another auto for Kartavya Path.“We found some crucial evidence suggesting a blast at Prithviraj Road. The way the letter was put at the scene also suggests a conspiracy to threaten the Israeli envoys,” an officer said.

