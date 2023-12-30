No interview, objective criteria to shorlist faculty for recruitment at AIIMS

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has introduced objective criteria for the recruitment of faculty members.

With these criteria, candidates will be shortlisted before their interview. Officials noted that the previous scheme did not provide a mechanism for limiting the number of shortlisted candidates called for an interview.

“This initiative aims to attract and select the most qualified individuals to join its esteemed faculty ranks,” read a memorandum issued by the AIIMS director’s office. The proposal has also received approval from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is also the president of the institute.

According to the new faculty recruitment process, the Objective Screening Score will be used to shortlist candidates for interviews where more than ten candidates have applied for a vacant position. The Departmental Screening Committee (DSC) will screen candidates based on submitted documents to determine their eligibility for interviews.

“If more than one candidate has a similar score, then all those with the same score will be called for an interview, even if the number of shortlisted candidates exceeds ten for that vacancy,” officials said.

The screening score will be used only for shortlisting candidates for interviews and will not factor into the final selection process, they added.

The outgoing recruitment process involves two screening stages, the official memorandum noted.

The first stage occurs at the departmental level, where applications are carefully assessed against the established recruitment rules, eligibility criteria, and qualifications.

Following this, a final screening is conducted by a committee chaired by the AIIMS director, which would review recommendations by departments for shortlisting candidates for the interview process.All eligible candidates are then invited for interviews. In this process, there is no provision for limiting the number of shortlisted candidates to be called for an interview.

