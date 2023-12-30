Home Cities Delhi

Road rage: Cabby stabbed to death in Delhi

Stuck in the unmoving traffic congestion, three boys on a scooty came up from behind, asking the cab driver to make space for them to pass through and move ahead.

Published: 30th December 2023

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a brazen incident of road rage, a cab driver was allegedly stabbed to death by three motorcycle-borne boys, all minors, in south Delhi, as he incurred their wrath when he failed to make way for them to pass on a narrow road congested with heavy traffic.

The deceased, identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was working as a cab driver for a private company in Gurugram.

Sharing details of the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said all three accused have been identified and apprehended by the police, all three of them being minors.

“On Thursday evening, the victim picked up five BPO employees from Malviya Nagar area and another from Mehrauli. Later, the cab got stuck in traffic congestion in Mehrauli as the streets are narrow there,” the DCP said.

Stuck in the unmoving traffic congestion, three boys on a scooty came up from behind, asking the cab driver to make space for them to pass through and move ahead. With barely any space on the narrow road, the car driver could abide by their instructions.

“Soon, a verbal spat ensued between the two sides. One of the scooter riders stabbed Kumar in the chest with a knife before fleeing from the scene with his accomplices,” the police officer said.Kumar was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

The DCP informed that the police have registered a case of murder and apprehended all three accused, all minors.“All the three accused persons have been identified and apprehended,” the official said, adding, the body of the deceased cab driver has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Incidents of road rage in the national capital are only growing more and more frequent.Recently, a middle-aged taxi driver was thrashed to death by two cousins in the west Delhi area. Three youths were arrested in realtion to the incident.

In August, this year, a 36-year-old man named Harpreet Gill, working as a senior manager in Amazon, was shot dead while his uncle Govind Singh narrowly escaped death in a brutal case of road rage which arose when one vehicle had to make way for another.

Several precious lives have been lost on the city roads due to the bane of road rage. Experts suggest driving can trigger impatience among motorists, rushing to their destinations. This could result in recklessness, and sometimes, fatal violence.

