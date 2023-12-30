Spurious drugs: Health minister seeks suspension of health secy

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday recommended Lieutenant-Government and the Centre immediately suspend Health Secretary SB Deepak Kumar in connection with the supply of spurious drugs in city hospitals.

The move comes a day after the vigilance department requested the MHA to order a CBI probe into the matter.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also demanded strict action against the then Director General of Health Services Dr Nutan Mundeja.

He expressed displeasure over media reports claiming that certain samples of medicines and other products used in Delhi government hospitals have not met the prescribed standards. Despite such incidents, the L-G has not taken any action against officials concerned, the minister alleged.

The minister stated that after assuming charge in March this year, he ordered the health secretary and Mundeja to conduct an audit of medicines, equipment, and consumables. Despite his repeated reminders to the health secretary, no action was taken.

Bharadwaj mentioned that in October, a complaint was lodged with the L-G against the health secretary and the then DGHS on their “obstructionist approach”, but to no avail. “When the repeated demands for action fell on deaf ears we were forced to move the Supreme Court,” he said.

However, it appears that Kumar was unwilling to conduct an audit of medicines procurement, and if there were any irregularities, he did not want them to come to light, he said.

The minister demanded that in case of irregularities in the procurement of medicines, he wants them to be exposed, and action taken against the guilty.

