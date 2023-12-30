Home Cities Delhi

Work on women skill developement: Delhi Minister to officials

The survey aims to identify opportunities within small industries, particularly focusing on initiatives that can generate employment opportunities for women.

Published: 30th December 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Raaj Kumar Anand

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has proposed a strategic initiative to diversify Cooperative Stores and has emphasised the necessity to establish new stores and enhance the capabilities of existing ones to the larger interest of the public.

Delhi's Registrar Cooperative Societies Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Friday convened a review meeting with the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in this regard.

Delhi Minister of the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) Raaj Kumar Anand on Friday chaired a with the Secretary of RCS and the General Manager of Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS). The focus of the meeting was to assess the current cooperative model’s performance and discuss the possibilities for its expansion.

During the discussions, Anand proposed a strategic initiative to diversify Cooperative Stores, emphasizing the necessity to establish new stores and enhance the capabilities of existing ones to the larger interest of the public.

Furthermore, he highlighted the absence of monthly reports and recommended conducting a comprehensive survey. The survey aims to identify opportunities within small industries, particularly focusing on initiatives that can generate employment opportunities for women.

The minister shared, “This forward-looking approach aligns with the government’s commitment to fostering economic growth and empowering local communities. The envisioned expansion of cooperative stores and the emphasis on small industries reflect a dedication to inclusive development.”

He further added that as part of this initiative, meticulous planning will be undertaken to open new stores and augment the functionality of existing ones for the larger interest of the public. Additionally, the survey will play a pivotal role in identifying potential avenues for collaboration and growth.

