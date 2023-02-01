BJP criticises AAP for boycotting President’s speech

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Tuesday said that the anarchic face of the AAP has been exposed at the international level after its boycott of Her Excellency Draupadi Murmu’s speech at the beginning of the Budget session of Parliament.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that till now the AAP used to fight with the Lieutenant Governor in Delhi. With the officials of the state government, it used to suppress the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha and then created ruckus in the MCD House and gradually it became an anarchist party of Delhi.

By boycotting the most important part of constitutional proceedings of the Parliament, that is the address of the President, the party has exposed its anarchic face at the international level. He said that India is on of the big economies of the world with the Budget session of the Parliament and the speech of the President being watched by the international media. Just like the whole world saw the AAP boycotting the constitutional process.

