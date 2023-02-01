Home Cities Delhi

Class 12 student stabbed to death outside school in Delhi’s Kalkaji area

The family members of the deceased student demanded strict punishment for the accused people who brutally killed Mohan outside the school.

Stabbing

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death during a fight between two groups of students in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area, an official said on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Mohan alias Mania, a resident of JJR camp, Okhla Phase 3, was class 12th student of Kalkaji School No 2. He is survived by his parents, three brothers and a sister. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said an information regarding one Mohan who was admitted to Purnima Sethi Hospital with stab injury in chest was received at Kalkaji police station around 2.30 pm.

Accordingly, an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) was lodged, however, the injured Mohan succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead by the hospital following which the section of law was amended to 302 (murder). “It has come into notice that there was a quarrel between two groups of students near Hansraj Sethi park in which this boy had sustained injuries,” the official said.

She said the investigation is on and CCTV footage of the scene of crime are being examined.  Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased student demanded strict punishment for the accused people who brutally killed Mohan outside the school.

