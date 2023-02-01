Delhi Anganwadi workers remember their year-long struggle

Home Cities Delhi

Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union on Tuesday organised a cultural programme to mark a year of protest against termination of 884 Anganwadi workers

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers (DSAW) and Helpers Union on Tuesday organised a cultural programme outside the Department of Women and Child Development, New Delhi, to mark a year of protest against the termination of more than 884 Anganwadi workers.

Last year, thousands of Anganwadi workers demonstrated in front of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house to voice their concerns. After that, more than 800 Anganwadi workers were terminated from their service.

“Failing to sabotage the strike, Kejriwal and the Modi government imposed the Essential Services Maintenance Act (HESMA) on it, after which thousands of women were issued show-cause notices and more 800 Anganwadi workers and helpers were illegally terminated,”  Said Union President Shivani.

“In the last one year, we have propagated our struggles to other countries as well. We received support from the  UK-based unions and activists of the Red Workers Front from Pakistan.” added the Union member.

The Union also read the solidarity messages received across the countries. The workers performed in Guru Sharan Singh’s drama “Hawai Gole” and sang resistance songs to remember their one-year struggle. Additionally, DSAW also released a calendar and a video collage that included selected photographs and clips from the strike.

A sexagenarian named Sushila claimed that she and her daughter travelled to the event from Alwar, Rajasthan. “Last year, my daughter Madhuri also lost her job and had her employment terminated. She never stops being upset and stressed out. I hope she will start working for the government soon,” Sushila added. 

Like her, hundreds of other workers also bemoaned about the Delhi government’s decision to terminate 
the workers. “Most of the workers have been facing a financial crisis since their  termination, it is complete anarchy by the AAP and BJP government.” said an Anganwadi worker, who wishes not to be named.

