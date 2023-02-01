Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man makes extortion call to clear debts, arrested

Accordingly, based on the complaint, a case under section 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) was registered and a probe initiated.

Published: 01st February 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

extortion

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A debt-ridden 41-year-old man in the national capital was arrested for trying to extort money from one of his known persons, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Balwan Parasar, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said a complaint was received regarding extortion by threatening at Chhawla police station on January 18 in which the complainant stated that he received a threatening call from an unknown number and the alleged person demanded of Rs 2 lakhs from him and threatened to kill him.

Accordingly, based on the complaint, a case under section 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) was registered and a probe initiated. “On the basis of technical surveillance and analysis of call detail records the accused person was traced and on January 27 he was apprehended from Nala Road, Qutub Vihar,” the Deputy commissioner of police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused was in heavy debt so therefore he made a plan to extort money from the complainant as he knew him and his financial condition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Extortion
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp