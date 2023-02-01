Delhi man makes extortion call to clear debts, arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A debt-ridden 41-year-old man in the national capital was arrested for trying to extort money from one of his known persons, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Balwan Parasar, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said a complaint was received regarding extortion by threatening at Chhawla police station on January 18 in which the complainant stated that he received a threatening call from an unknown number and the alleged person demanded of Rs 2 lakhs from him and threatened to kill him.

Accordingly, based on the complaint, a case under section 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) was registered and a probe initiated. “On the basis of technical surveillance and analysis of call detail records the accused person was traced and on January 27 he was apprehended from Nala Road, Qutub Vihar,” the Deputy commissioner of police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused was in heavy debt so therefore he made a plan to extort money from the complainant as he knew him and his financial condition.

NEW DELHI: A debt-ridden 41-year-old man in the national capital was arrested for trying to extort money from one of his known persons, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Balwan Parasar, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said a complaint was received regarding extortion by threatening at Chhawla police station on January 18 in which the complainant stated that he received a threatening call from an unknown number and the alleged person demanded of Rs 2 lakhs from him and threatened to kill him. Accordingly, based on the complaint, a case under section 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) was registered and a probe initiated. “On the basis of technical surveillance and analysis of call detail records the accused person was traced and on January 27 he was apprehended from Nala Road, Qutub Vihar,” the Deputy commissioner of police said. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused was in heavy debt so therefore he made a plan to extort money from the complainant as he knew him and his financial condition.