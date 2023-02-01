Home Cities Delhi

Delhi to be home to India’s most advanced school: Sisodia

The school will have a semi-Olympic size swimming pool, an auditorium with a capacity of 750 people and an amphitheatre with a capacity of 1,000 people, he added.

Published: 01st February 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the Delhi government is building the country’s most advanced school, Dr B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, in Mehram Nagar with basketball, tennis and volleyball courts on the terrace to be its distinct features. 

The school will have a semi-Olympic size swimming pool, an auditorium with a capacity of 750 people and an amphitheatre with a capacity of 1,000 people, he added. The Deputy CM said that the new four-storeyed building of this school has been designed keeping in mind the overall development of children.

The school will be built in a way that would facilitate the learning process of the children. Sisodia said that for a holistic development of students, the school would push for sports along with learning. Unique in itself, the even the rooftop of the school building will be utilized for outdoor sports activities including basketball, tennis and volleyball.

A magnificent semi-Olympic size swimming pool will also be developed in the school. The school will have 55 smart classrooms and 8 state-of-the-art laboratories with two labs on each floor.  He said that all the classrooms will be equipped with all modern facilities to ensure quality education.

Smart classrooms would be suitable for digital learning and have all the facilities to provide for the needs of the children. All classrooms will have radiant cooling technology which will provide relief to students from the scorching heat during the summer season. Radiant cooling technology cools a floor or ceiling by absorbing the heat radiated from the rest of the room. This will keep the temperature of the classroom 8-100C lower than outdoors. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp