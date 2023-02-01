Delhi to be home to India’s most advanced school: Sisodia

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the Delhi government is building the country’s most advanced school, Dr B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, in Mehram Nagar with basketball, tennis and volleyball courts on the terrace to be its distinct features.

The school will have a semi-Olympic size swimming pool, an auditorium with a capacity of 750 people and an amphitheatre with a capacity of 1,000 people, he added. The Deputy CM said that the new four-storeyed building of this school has been designed keeping in mind the overall development of children.

The school will be built in a way that would facilitate the learning process of the children. Sisodia said that for a holistic development of students, the school would push for sports along with learning. Unique in itself, the even the rooftop of the school building will be utilized for outdoor sports activities including basketball, tennis and volleyball.

A magnificent semi-Olympic size swimming pool will also be developed in the school. The school will have 55 smart classrooms and 8 state-of-the-art laboratories with two labs on each floor. He said that all the classrooms will be equipped with all modern facilities to ensure quality education.

Smart classrooms would be suitable for digital learning and have all the facilities to provide for the needs of the children. All classrooms will have radiant cooling technology which will provide relief to students from the scorching heat during the summer season. Radiant cooling technology cools a floor or ceiling by absorbing the heat radiated from the rest of the room. This will keep the temperature of the classroom 8-100C lower than outdoors.

