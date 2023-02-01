Driver involved in ATM robberies arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a notorious member of Mewat-based interstate gang of robbers who are involved in ATM breaking and siphoning of cash in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

The accused, identified as Shahrukh Khan, is a driver by profession and he would carry his associates to the spot for committing the ATM robbery in Delhi and other states. Dy. Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said in view of the increase in incidents of ATM breaking in Delhi, a team of Special Cell was deployed to collect the intelligence in this regard and to identify the gangs involved in such types of crimes.

After three months of investigation and surveillance, the police received specific information on January 27 about the arrival of an absconding member of the gang near Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, Adhchini in Delhi. Subsequently a team was formed which laid a trap and the accused person Shahrukh Khan was nabbed with a semi-automatic pistol of .32 with 02 live cartridges. Accordingly, a case under appropruiate sections of law was registered and the accused was arrested.

According to the official, the members of this gang used to identify the unguarded ATM booths in less lit and isolated areas. “They would conduct a thorough recce of the area around ATM booths before striking there. They would spray black paint on the CCTV cameras after entering the ATM booths to conceal their identity. Then, they would open the ATM with the help of gas cutters and take out the cash trays,” the official said.

The robbers would use stolen or robbed cars like Creta, Scorpio etc with fake number plates to commit ATM breaking in different parts of the country. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that members of his gang are wanted in five cases of ATM breaking and removing of cash amounting `87 lakhs in Delhi and MP. Remaining absconding members of the gang have been identified and further efforts to apprehend them are in progress, the official added.

