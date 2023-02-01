National Green Tribunal notice to Rajasthan over desert fest

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Acting on a plea raising concerns over the damage that may happen to the environment during the desert festival ‘Maru Mahotsav 2023’ scheduled to be held at Jaisalmer, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the Rajasthan Tourism department and a report from Wildlife and other authorities.

Presided by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel at the principal bench, New Delhi, in an order, said the authorities may take necessary action in the matter related to the desert festival, scheduled for February 2-5, to comply with the Rule of Law and for protection of wildlife and environment and the Desert National Park without waiting for further orders.

Listing for February 3, the green court also directed the District Magistrate, Jaisalmer to remain present in person through video conferencing. As per the complainant, the cultural programme after sunset will involve fireworks, laser beams and sound systems at high volume. Ten to fifteen thousand persons are likely to attend at Sum and Khuhdi Dunes near Jaisalmer, close to the Desert National Park (DNP), Jaisalmer and 200-400 meters from bird sanctuary with endangered Great Indian Bustard (GIB), (also known as Godawan).

The proposed activities will adversely affect the wildlife, the bird sanctuary, and the environment. Deputy Conservator of Forest, Wildlife Forest has also expressed concern about the above issue but the Tourism Department of Rajasthan is going ahead with the same in violation of provisions of the Wildlife Act, 1972. The tribunal also said, “..we are satisfied that substantial question of environment arises which may call for the intervention of this Tribunal under Section 15 of the NGT Act, 2010.”

Apart from disturbance to the wildlife and the eco system of dunes by fireworks, laser show and high volume sound to which objection has been raised by the wildlife department, adequacy of sanitation and hygiene is to be ascertained when such large gathering will assemble. Further issue of adverse impact of unregulated use of Vehicles and consequent generation of dust and smoke and impact on camels has also to be looked into, the order added.

