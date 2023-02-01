Home Cities Delhi

Online scam: Two arrested for cheating people on pretext of flight cancellation  

A woman received a call from the scammer who introduced himself as an employee of Trip.com and asked to follow some steps to get a refund in respect of the flight cancellation of her son.

Published: 01st February 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police has busted a gang of cheaters and arrested two people from West Bengal who were allegedly involved in defrauding people on the pretext of flight cancellation. The accused, identified as Mukesh Kumar Shaw (22) and Sandip Shaw (26),

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said a complaint was received by a woman last month in which the complainant stated that she received a call from a mobile number and the caller introduced himself as an employee of Trip.com and asked to follow some steps to get refund in respect of flight cancellation of her son.

“The caller induced the complainant to download a team viewer app. After that she realized that Rs 17.23 lakhs were transferred from her different bank accounts to other accounts,” the DCP said. Accordingly, a case was registered under relevant sections of law and a full-scale investigation was launched with first obtaining the details of the beneficiary bank account.

On the basis of technical analysis and surveillance it was found that Rs 3,85,093 were transferred to one bank account of Canara Bank which was found registered in the name of one Mukesh Kumar Shaw. During further investigation, it was found that many other bank accounts were registered in the name of accused Shaw. “On the basis of technical analysis and surveillance the police raided the house of accused Shaw in south Asansol, West Bengal and he was arrested,” the official said.

