Over 6,000 teachers appointed in four months on ‘concerted efforts’, says Delhi L-G

NEW DELHI: Over 6,000 teachers have been appointed in schools run by the Delhi government in the last four months due to the “proactive approach” of Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena while 2,200 more hiring are expected by March end, his office said on Tuesday.

The data was presented by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to the L-G in a review meeting where the officials highlighted that L-G’s “concerted efforts” have reduced the pendency of vacancies from 24,003 to 17,891 within four months, officials said.

This was the third meeting since the issue of massive vacancies was taken up by the L-G in the first review meeting held on September 16, 2022. Around 3,094 posts of guest teachers were also filled in the same duration. “As on 16.09.2022, the number of guest teachers stood at 19,880 while the same has been reduced to 16,786 as on 31.01.2023,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the requisition for filling up 543 vacant posts of principals - 363 through direct recruitment and 180 through promotion - has been sent to the UPSC and the interviews are likely to be completed by March 2023. Similarly, requisition has been sent for filling up 131 posts of vice principals through direct recruitment to UPSC, he added.

While putting in the data, the officials lashed out at the AAP-led Delhi government for allegedly allowing the piling up of massive vacancies in the schools. “The present grim state of affairs in the Delhi government schools, with vacancies sky rocketing, resulted because of the fact that requisition for regular recruitment of teachers was not made during the last 7 years of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government,” the senior official said.

“Instead, the government conveniently kept filling up these posts with guest teachers who are appointed without following any due recruitment process. Also, guest teachers cannot share any financial or other related responsibilities charges,” he added.

