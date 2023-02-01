Posing as Crime Branch sleuths, two rob Uzbek couple in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

NEW DELHI: A man and his wife, both residents of Uzbekistan, were cheated and robbed by two criminals impersonating as the sleuths of the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police. The incident took place on January 22 near Raksha Sampada Bhawan in the Delhi Cantonment area of the city when the foreign couple was heading towards Delhi Airport in a car.

Accordingly, the police, based on the complaint of the driver, registered an FIR under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and began investigating the incident.

As per the FIR, accessed by the New Indian Express, the complainant driver stated that he was on his way to Delhi Airport, and around 8.45 pm, a car in which two men were sitting, started moving parallelly and one of the alleged people signaled him to stop.

“A man who was possibly in his 40s and was wearing a blue suit asked me to stop the vehicle. The man said he is from the Crime Branch and has to check the passengers in the vehicle and he took away my car’s keys,” the FIR read.

The alleged people took the purse of the Uzbek woman having 4000 dollars in it. “As the couple was getting late and had to catch a flight, they booked another cab and left for the Airport,” the complainant driver stated.

A Delhi Police official told this newspaper that three police teams are currently working on the case and scanning the CCTV footage of the crime spot to identify the accused people. “We examined the number of the vehicle used by the accused men and it was found to be fake,” the officer said, adding the probe is on.

Notably, it was not the first time that foreign nationals have been robbed by criminals. Earlier too an Irani gang was active in Delhi that targeted foreigners. They also used to stop foreign nationals and introduce themselves as CBI or Police officials and ask them to get their belongings checked.

As and when they noticed foreign currency like Euro or dollar and other valuables, they snatched it and ran away in the car. In November last year, the southwest district police had arrested two Iran nationals, both father and son, who were actively involved in such crimes.

