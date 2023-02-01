Home Cities Delhi

Sisodia shoots 2nd letter to L-G seeking clearance to send Delhi govt teachers to Finland

Files lying on L-G’s table since January 20, says Deputy CM

Published: 01st February 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the Delhi L-G of withholding the clearance for Finland-based training for government school teachers, on Tuesday. Sisodia had again written a letter to the L-G asking him to approve the training program immediately.

Sisodia, in the letter, said, “File lying on L-G’s table since January 20 but no decision has been taken by him yet. The file has been making rounds of L-G office for months; it has been 10 days since the file was re-sent to you. If the file remains withheld, then the training of another batch of 30 teachers in March 2023 will be on the verge of cancellation.”

The Deputy CM had re-sent the proposal on Finland based teacher training to the Delhi LG, on 20th January. Prior to this, the L-G had stalled the file twice by placing objections over the file, despite the elected government’s approval. 

He further wrote, “You have neither given your consent to this proposal nor have you started the process of sending it to the President for taking a decision on it. Sir, since October 2022 the file is taking rounds in your office. You sent the file back twice on the pretext of seeking clarification. “

In the proposal moved, the Deputy CM had noted, “The government has examined proposals from all aspects, including cost benefit analysis and finds it essential to improve the quality of education. If the CM and education minister have decided to send their teachers abroad, then how can L-G scuttle it by repeatedly raising flimsy objections. It is against democracy and the Constitution that an unelected individual is deciding and altering almost every decision of a democratically elected government.” 

“Elite class of our country suffers from a feudal mindset; they want to send their children abroad but strongly object and seek cost benefit analysis even when teachers of poor children are to be sent abroad. L-G’s remarks are extremely unfortunate; such a regressive feudal mindset should have no place in 21st century India,” he added.

Sharing a copy of the letter written by Sisodia to the L-G, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Tuesday: “I urge Hon’ble LG to allow our teachers to go abroad for training. Hon’ble LG had himself said that he is not against it.”

Threat to kill CM Kejriwal
A 38-year-old mentally challenged man called the police and threatened to kill Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, an official said on Tuesday. DCP (outer) Harendra K Singh said a PCR call was received around 12.05 am and the accused identified. “We haven’t arrested him as he’s mentally challenged. However, we have 
initiated an investigation,” the DCP said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi L-G
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp