AIIMS’ kitty slashed, boost for RML, Safdarjung

The initial budget in 2022–23 was Rs 4,190 crores. However, compared to the revised sum for that year, the reduction stands at Rs 265.57 crore.

AIIMS Delhi. (File | EPS)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre-run All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has received a cut in its financial budget even though other central hospitals have been allocated an increased sum compared to the previous year.

With a reduction of Rs 55.33 crore, the allocation for AIIMS New Delhi stood this year at Rs 4,134.67 crore. The initial budget in 2022–23 was Rs 4,190 crores. However, compared to the revised sum for that year, the reduction stands at Rs 265.57 crore.

In the Union Budget 2023–24, the budgetary allocation of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital increased by Rs 177 crore while the Safdarjung Hospital has been given Rs 138 crore more than the previous year. Lady Hardinge Medical College and its attached Sucheta Kriplani Hospital have been given Rs 58.15 crore more as compared to last year while Kalawati Saran Hospital’s solo budget has been increased by Rs 19.09 crore.

Officials from RML hospital said the increased sum will be spent on infrastructural development which includes a separate medical college and hostels for the undergraduate students and resident doctors. The Safdarjung Hospital has also planned to build a hostel facility for its resident doctors, an official said.

