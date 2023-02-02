Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police gets Rs 11,932 crore fillip in annual budget

Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 11,932 crore in the Union Budget for 2023–24, an increase of Rs 1,577 crore from the previous year’s budget estimate.

Delhi Police

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 11,932 crore in the Union Budget for 2023–24, an increase of Rs 1,577 crore from the previous year’s budget estimate. For the financial year 2022–2023, the Delhi Police got a budget of Rs 10,096.29 crore. Later, it was revised to Rs 11,876 crore for the same period.

“This year there has been an increase of 15.22 per cent as compared to the previous financial year,” a senior Delhi Police official said. Notably, the Delhi Police is responsible for maintaining and enforcing law and order in the national capital territory of Delhi. The responsibility also includes traffic management in the city.

“The provision is for routing expenses as well as for various schemes to be implemented by Delhi Police, such as developing a traffic and communication network in NCR megacities and modelling a traffic system; upgrading and expanding communication infrastructure; upgrading training; inducting the latest technology; and installing traffic signals,” the official said. 

Comments

