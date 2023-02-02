Kejriwal slams ‘stepmotherly’ Budget for city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday accused the Centre of meting out stepmotherly treatment to the people of the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the city paid over Rs 1.75 lakh crore as income tax last year, but the allocation in budget 2023-24 for the city’s development is only Rs 325 crore.

“Stepmotherly treatment again with the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi paid more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore in income tax last year. Out of that, only Rs 325 crore was given for the development of Delhi. This is a gross injustice to the people of Delhi,” he tweeted.

“This budget will increase inflation. There is no concrete plan to remove unemployment. It is unfortunate to reduce the education budget from 2.64% to 2.5%. Reducing the health budget from 2.2% to 1.98% is harmful,” he said in another tweet.

The Delhi BJP, meanwhile, said after nearly doubling the budget of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana poor, its benefits will reach the rural as well as the urban poor.

