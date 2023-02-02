Home Cities Delhi

Man molests two kids during birthday party in Delhi

The two siblings were reunited with their family after their medical examination, police said.

Published: 02nd February 2023 06:33 PM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two sisters, aged six and five, were allegedly molested by a 25-year-old man during a birthday party in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Thursday, police said.

The accused, Deepak who is a rag picker, has been arrested, they said.

The birthday party of the victims' relative was organised outside the house in a tent.

The accused, who is the relative's neighbour, lured the two minor girls and took them to his shanty where he allegedly touched them "inappropriately" and molested them, police said.

When the relatives did not find the girls, they started looking and found them at Deepak's place, police said.

The mother of the victim later filed a complaint with the police, officials said.

"Deepak was caught and beaten up by locals who then informed the police about the incident," said a senior police officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said, "Based on the statement, we have registered a case under sections 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) and 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act."

The two siblings were reunited with their family after their medical examination, police said.

