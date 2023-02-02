Home Cities Delhi

Will MCD be third time lucky in electing Mayor on Feb 6?

The MCD had proposed February 10 to convene a session of the House, while the Kejriwal government had suggested three dates: February 3, 4 and 6.

Published: 02nd February 2023 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

(L) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo | PTI). (R)Delhi L-G VK Saxena (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After two failed attempts to choose a mayor, the House of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will meet again on February 6 for mayoral polls, exactly a month after the first adjourned meeting.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has approved one of the dates proposed by the Delhi Government for the reconvening of the House session, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

“The L-G has approved February 6, as proposed by the deputy chief minister and the chief minister for holding the adjourned first meeting of the MCD and has asked for the election of the mayor, deputy mayor and six-member standing committee to be held,” a statement issued from the L-G secretariat said.
The mayor could not be elected when the House met on January 6 and January 24 after the sessions were adjourned amid acrimonious exchanges between AAP and BJP councillors. The stalemate prompted Shelly Oberoi, the AAP’s candidate for mayor, to move the Supreme Court last week to demand the mayoral election be conducted in a time-bound manner.

