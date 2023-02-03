CM Kejriwal trying to divert media’s focus from liquor scam: BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Thursday said that as soon as the ED filed a charge sheet against AAP’s misuse of liquor scam kickback cash in Goa elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did a press conference against the Lieutenant Governor to divert media focus.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdevaha said that it is sad that CM Kejriwal is creating a constitutional crisis in Delhi by continuously making comments on the L-G just to divert public attention from the ED charge sheet against the AAP.

Sachdeva said that when Kejriwal contested the first election in 2013, he knew that Delhi is a union territory where the L-G has supremacy in administrative arrangements. He has been in conflict with the L-G from the start and his government has many times knocked in various courts on the issue but no decision has come in their favour from anywhere.

“The result of this politics is that the people of Delhi are getting disenchanted with Arvind Kejriwal’s party who in the 2020 assembly elections got 62 seats in the assembly, but recently the result analysis of the 2022 municipal elections revealed that AAP was able to make a lead in only 42 assembly constituencies and of these too in 10 assembly constituencies they won by small margins of 1,000 votes,” he said. In such a situation, it would be better for his political existence that the CM should leave the power struggle with the L-G and concentrate on city’s development, he added.

ALSO READ| Excise policy scam: CM Kejriwal figures in second ED chargesheet

A court on Thursday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by ED against five individuals and seven companies in connection with the alleged Delhi excise scam. Special Judge M K Nagpal issued production warrants against the accused persons -- Vijay Nair, P Sarath Chandra Reddy, Benoy Babu, Abhishek Boinpally and Amit Arora -- for February 23, noting that they are currently in judicial custody.

‘CM should focus on city’s development’

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdevaha said, in such a situation, it would be better for Arvind Kejriwal’s political existence that the CM should leave the power struggle with the L-G and concentrate on city’s development.



NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Thursday said that as soon as the ED filed a charge sheet against AAP’s misuse of liquor scam kickback cash in Goa elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did a press conference against the Lieutenant Governor to divert media focus. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdevaha said that it is sad that CM Kejriwal is creating a constitutional crisis in Delhi by continuously making comments on the L-G just to divert public attention from the ED charge sheet against the AAP. Sachdeva said that when Kejriwal contested the first election in 2013, he knew that Delhi is a union territory where the L-G has supremacy in administrative arrangements. He has been in conflict with the L-G from the start and his government has many times knocked in various courts on the issue but no decision has come in their favour from anywhere. “The result of this politics is that the people of Delhi are getting disenchanted with Arvind Kejriwal’s party who in the 2020 assembly elections got 62 seats in the assembly, but recently the result analysis of the 2022 municipal elections revealed that AAP was able to make a lead in only 42 assembly constituencies and of these too in 10 assembly constituencies they won by small margins of 1,000 votes,” he said. In such a situation, it would be better for his political existence that the CM should leave the power struggle with the L-G and concentrate on city’s development, he added. ALSO READ| Excise policy scam: CM Kejriwal figures in second ED chargesheet A court on Thursday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by ED against five individuals and seven companies in connection with the alleged Delhi excise scam. Special Judge M K Nagpal issued production warrants against the accused persons -- Vijay Nair, P Sarath Chandra Reddy, Benoy Babu, Abhishek Boinpally and Amit Arora -- for February 23, noting that they are currently in judicial custody. ‘CM should focus on city’s development’ Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdevaha said, in such a situation, it would be better for Arvind Kejriwal’s political existence that the CM should leave the power struggle with the L-G and concentrate on city’s development.