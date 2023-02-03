Delhi: Brain-dead man gives life to four patients in city hospitals

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old carpenter gave a new lease of life to four terminally-ill patients after he was declared brain-dead by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. The organs retrieved from the brain-dead man for donation included his pair of kidneys, heart, liver and cornea from both eyes.

The doctors allocated the retrieved organs to the recipients through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO). “The heart was transplanted in a patient at Fortis Escorts, the liver was transplanted in ILBS Hospital and the kidneys were transplanted in two patients at AIIMS Delhi and Army Hospital Research And Referral. The corneas have been banked at National Eye Bank in AIIMS,” an AIIMS doctor said.

Doctors said a green corridor was created for the transport of the organs to hospitals. As per the hospital, Bijender Sharma, a resident of Faridabad, was brought to AIIMS Trauma Centre after a severe head injury on Tuesday. He was declared brain-dead by the doctors on the same day. Sharma’s family members agreed to donate his organs.

“Bijender had met with a road accident while returning to home from work. His family showed a noble gesture to donate his healthy organs to those in dire need. They agreed upon the donation after our consultation,” another doctor said.

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old carpenter gave a new lease of life to four terminally-ill patients after he was declared brain-dead by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. The organs retrieved from the brain-dead man for donation included his pair of kidneys, heart, liver and cornea from both eyes. The doctors allocated the retrieved organs to the recipients through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO). “The heart was transplanted in a patient at Fortis Escorts, the liver was transplanted in ILBS Hospital and the kidneys were transplanted in two patients at AIIMS Delhi and Army Hospital Research And Referral. The corneas have been banked at National Eye Bank in AIIMS,” an AIIMS doctor said. Doctors said a green corridor was created for the transport of the organs to hospitals. As per the hospital, Bijender Sharma, a resident of Faridabad, was brought to AIIMS Trauma Centre after a severe head injury on Tuesday. He was declared brain-dead by the doctors on the same day. Sharma’s family members agreed to donate his organs. “Bijender had met with a road accident while returning to home from work. His family showed a noble gesture to donate his healthy organs to those in dire need. They agreed upon the donation after our consultation,” another doctor said.