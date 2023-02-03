Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Brain-dead man gives life to four patients in city hospitals

Sharma was brought to AIIMS Trauma Centre after a severe head injury on Tuesday. He was declared brain-dead by the doctors on the same day. Sharma’s family members agreed to donate his organs.

Published: 03rd February 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi AIIMS

Delhi AIIMS

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 50-year-old carpenter gave a new lease of life to four terminally-ill patients after he was declared brain-dead by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. The organs retrieved from the brain-dead man for donation included his pair of kidneys, heart, liver and cornea from both eyes.

The doctors allocated the retrieved organs to the recipients through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO). “The heart was transplanted in a patient at Fortis Escorts, the liver was transplanted in ILBS Hospital and the kidneys were transplanted in two patients at AIIMS Delhi and Army Hospital Research And Referral. The corneas have been banked at National Eye Bank in AIIMS,” an AIIMS doctor said.

Doctors said a green corridor was created for the transport of the organs to hospitals. As per the hospital, Bijender Sharma, a resident of Faridabad, was brought to AIIMS Trauma Centre after a severe head injury on Tuesday. He was declared brain-dead by the doctors on the same day. Sharma’s family members agreed to donate his organs.

 “Bijender had met with a road accident while returning to home from work. His family showed a noble gesture to donate his healthy organs to those in dire need. They agreed upon the donation after our consultation,” another doctor said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Organ Donation Brain dead man
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp