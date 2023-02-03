Delhi: Eight specially abled kids selected for World Scout
NEW DELHI: L-G VK Saxena approved the participation of eight specially abled children from Delhi government schools in the Indian contingent which will attend the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea from August 1-12.
An official statement said these children with special needs will be accompanied by one physical education teacher, one special educator and deputy director of the education department. A proposal from Bharat Scouts and Guides, seeking the names from city-based schools for the national contingent was sent to the government on January 19.
The proposal, recommended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was sent to the L-G for approval, it said. The children have been selected from among the 16 specially-abled children, who successfully participated in the 18th National Jamboree held in Rajasthan’s Pali in January, it added.