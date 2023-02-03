Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Eight specially abled kids selected for World Scout 

An official statement said these children with special needs will be accompanied by one physical education teacher, one special educator and deputy director of the education department.

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  L-G VK Saxena approved the participation of eight specially abled children from Delhi government schools in the Indian contingent which will attend the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea from August 1-12.

An official statement said these children with special needs will be accompanied by one physical education teacher, one special educator and deputy director of the education department.  A proposal from Bharat Scouts and Guides, seeking the names from city-based schools for the national contingent was sent to the government on January 19.

The proposal, recommended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was sent to the L-G for approval, it said. The children have been selected from among the 16 specially-abled children, who successfully participated in the 18th National Jamboree held in Rajasthan’s Pali in January, it added.

