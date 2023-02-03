Delhi Mayor polls: SC asks AAP candidate to file plea in 'time-bound' manner

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi’s plea seeking directions for the conduct of the mayoral election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a time-bound manner.

The SC asked Oberoi's plea noting that elections to the post of Mayor in Delhi will be taken on February 6.

A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha in their order said, “Senior Advocate AM Singhvi states that since the election to the post of the mayor is to be taken on February 6, the purpose of the petition has been fulfilled to that extent. Hence the petition is permitted to be withdrawn at this stage leaving it open to the petitioners to use the remedy in law.”

Along with seeking time-bound elections and forming a board in MCD, she in her plea has also sought for keeping Alderman away from voting as they don’t have the right to vote under article 243R of the Constitution and section 3 of the DMC Act.

The plea has been filed against the backdrop of two failed attempts for electing the mayor and deputy mayor due to a ruckus between AAP & BJP councillors. The MCD elections were won by AAP in December. Although AAP had won 134 of the 250 wards in the MCD polls as compared to BJP managing to win 104 wards, the Mayor is yet to be elected.

