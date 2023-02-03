Delhi: Ragpicker held for molesting two minors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting and wrongfully confining two girls aged five and six years in the national capital when the siblings had gone to attend a birthday party, an official said on Thursday.

The accused man who is a ragpicker, identified as Deepak, was thrashed by the locals. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said the incident took place around 1.30 am. “The complainant stated that she along with her family including her sisters had gone to her Aunty’s house at Uttam Nagar to attend a birthday party which was being organised outside the house in an open area inside a tent,” the DCP said.

The accused lived close by in a shanty. He spotted the two minor girls and lured them and took them to his shanty where he allegedly touched them “inappropriately”. When the victim’s relatives started searching for the girls, they found the two siblings in the rag pickers shanty and rescued their daughters. The accused was subsequently thrashed by the people after which he was handed over to the police.

